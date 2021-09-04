The SATURDAY SIX Takes a Spooky Stroll Through Universal’s HHN 2021 Tribute Store

September is finally here, and that means it is that time of the year for pumpkins, skeletons, and the beautiful Fall weather. Of course, the big payoff of the season is Halloween, and RSVLTS is preparing for the main event with a full month of haunting collabs. Their latest drop pays tribute to the monster that started it all and changed the movie genre with the classic and iconic Universal Monsters. Some heavy-hitter Halloween icons live in this realm with Frankenstein's Monster, Bride of Frankenstein, Wolfman, Invisible Man, Dracula, The Mummy, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Each one terrified audiences when they hit the silver screen, and now they can terrify your wardrobe with two incredibly spooky button-up designs.