Ensemble Dal Niente Live In Chicago and St. Louis

On September 25, Chicago’s Ensemble Dal Niente will debut their long awaited collaboration with improviser/composer/saxophonist Ken Vandermark at the Hyde Park Jazz Festival. They’ll perform the world premiere of Last Trane to Clover 5, a new piece by Roscoe Mitchell, a musical pioneer and venerated member of the legendary Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians. Compositions by George Lewis and Nicole Mitchell will also be featured on the program, and Ken Vandermark will perform some additional solo works by Chicago legend Fred Anderson. A subsequent show at the Pillsbury Theater on October 8 will feature Last Trane to Clover 5 along with works by Nicole Mitchell, Wang Lu, Anthony Braxton, and Fred Anderson.