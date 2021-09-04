Ravva and the Cyclops Curse gameplay

Very few games are more cursed than golf. It doesn’t take much more than a ball hopping the cup because it was going a bit too fast, or misjudging an angle by just enough to land in a sand trap, to realize that each round can be its own little purgatory. That’s taken to its literal extreme in Cursed to Golf, a new game announced today that’s half pixel-art platformer and half golfing adventure. When a golfer is struck by lightning he ends up in Golf Purgatory, which isn’t quite so extreme as Golf Hell in that there’s a way out if you’re good enough. Survive 18 holes on a limited number of shots and it’s back to the world of the living, where fame and glory await. It seems like a fair offer except for each course being a maze of water hazards, spikes, TNT, fans, teleporters, and other hazards and helpful aids scattered around the landscape. And much like real-word mini-golf, there’s always the most dangerous hazard of the little edge that just barely nicks the ball, sending it bouncing away from its near-perfectly angled trajectory.