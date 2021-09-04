Sweep of Weber State Fueled by Career Bests

Both Utah and Weber State appear poised to make some serious waves in their respective leagues when they face each other in a season-opening in-state battle on Thursday. The 24th-ranked Utes return a plethora of starters on both sides of the ball from a team that finished the 2020 season with three straight victories. Utah won back-to-back Pac-12 South division titles in 2018 and 2019 and is a prime contender with USC and Arizona State to claim the top spot in 2021. Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham said in fall camp that this year's team reminds him of the 2019 squad. That's music to the ears of Utah fans. If Whittingham's comments are an accurate barometer forecasting the season ahead, it means the Utes will trot out an efficient offense and punishing defense this fall.