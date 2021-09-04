Sweep of Weber State Fueled by Career Bests
Michigan State scored a 3-0 sweep of Weber State on Saturday afternoon to complete a 2-0 opening day at the BYU Invitational. The teams battled through three tight sets, with MSU's .341 hitting percentage in the match helping earn the final edge. MSU put up 108 swings and landed 50 kills, led by Rebecka Poljan's career bests of 14 kills and a .778 hitting percentage. She added six blocks – three solo – for season bests in those two categories.msuspartans.com
