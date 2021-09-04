CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, NY

Small Hudson Valley Library to Hold Big Book Sale this Weekend

By Paty Quyn
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 7 days ago
Back in May, before Summer 2021 got underway I made some suggestions for your summer reading list. Hopefully you have had a chance to enjoy a good book over the last month or two. I am still a bit behind. I am planning to catch up over the next few months. I still haven't even cracked my Andrew McCarthy book Brat: An 80's Story. However my autographed book plate arrived so I have had a reason to open the cover at least.

