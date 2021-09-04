Small Hudson Valley Library to Hold Big Book Sale this Weekend

Maybe its because the Ren Faire is going on, or maybe because I want to try something new, I looked into the places here in the Hudson Valley where you can try mead. For this instance, I was looking for a place that made mead as well. Yes, there are some great places to purchase (great businesses, restaurants and wine shops) but this will focus on meaderys. Also, keep in mind that places doing just usually 'give away' samples, you should expect to pay for a tasting or for individual selections.