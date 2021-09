LaMarcus Aldridge's playing days aren't over, after all. Aldridge abruptly retired from the NBA in April due to an irregular heartbeat, but he has received full medical clearance to make a return to the NBA. Aldridge was playing for the Nets when he stepped away, and he will continue his career in Brooklyn, as he has signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Nets, according to his agent Jeff Schwartz, via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. His addition will help to bolster the frontcourt for a team that is widely viewed as the favorite to come out of the Eastern Conference.