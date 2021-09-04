CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Storm Oracle of New Orleans

By Jeanie Ries
The New Yorker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm, the New Orleans meteorologist Margaret Orr took a break after twelve hours on the air to reply to some of her fans on Twitter. Orr, who has been reporting the weather for forty-two years, is regarded by many residents as an oracle. From the weather office in the brightly lit newsroom of WDSU, which was operating on a generator, she scrolled through her feed. Someone asked why the sun always shines before a storm: “And I said, to remind us that the sun will shine again. But I don’t want the sun emoji.” She used a heart instead. The real reason the sun shines before a storm? “Because you’ve often got high pressure right over you, and it’s hot,” she said. “The high moves off to the east and pushes the system our way.”

