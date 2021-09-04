'Remembering a hero': Eagle Scout honors fallen officer Amy Caprio with memorial garden

PARKVILLE — In the front lawn of Baltimore County Police Precinct 8 in Parkville now stands two boulders side by side – one has a memorial plaque for fallen officer Amy Sorrells Caprio who died in the line of duty in May 2018, and the other is blank. Both of the rocks were placed as part of a service project by 16-year-old Eagle Scout candidate Owen Mrok, of Nottingham, to create a tribute to Caprio and other fallen officers in the form of a memorial garden.