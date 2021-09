Feel the difference - The MOST DIGITAL CONTENT covering your CLEMSON TIGERS! Avoid clickbait and sites bloated with advertising!. The weekend is almost here, just one more day to go. Before we dive into all things Clemson football, can we just acknowledge what’s going on? Everything just feels right, right? College football is back, the Bucs and Cowboys ushered in the 2021 season with a thriller last night and we are officially surrounded by football. What more can you ask for?