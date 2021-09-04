Ethnic tensions soar in Montenegro ahead of church ceremony

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Hundreds of riot police are deployed in the old capital of Montenegro ahead of the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the small Balkan nation. The ceremony planned for Sunday in Cetinje has angered opponents of the Serbian church in Montenegro, which declared independence from Serbia in 2006. On Saturday, hundreds of protesters confronted the police and briefly removed some of the metal fences around the monastery where the inauguration of Mitropolitan Joanikije is supposed to take place. Montenegrins remain deeply divided over their country’s ties with neighboring Serbia and the Serbian Orthodox Church, which is the nation’s dominant religious institution. Around 30% of Montenegro’s 620,000 people consider themselves Serb.

