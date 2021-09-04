CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ida turns spotlight on Louisiana power grid issues

By JEFF AMY - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 7 days ago

The dismal state of power in Hurricane Ida’s wake is a distressingly familiar scenario for Entergy Corp. Louisiana’s largest electrical utility has grappled with other widespread outages after numerous previous hurricanes. Other Louisiana and Gulf Coast utilities have faced similar disasters, sometimes needing to rebuild entire networks. If anything, power restoration has gotten faster in recent decades. Still, critics question the enormity of the outage from Hurricane Ida and why it is still so widespread nearly a week after the storm slammed into the state with 150 mph winds.

