What Do Probiotics Do and Are They Helpful for Losing Weight?

One of the questions I get asked a lot since I lost weight is, “How did you allow yourself to gain so much weight?” I respond by letting them know that I experienced this weird phenomenon each time I looked in the mirror: I saw a “normal” version of myself. I never saw a fat or obese person! Perhaps what I saw was similar to what anorexics see when they look in the mirror. They see a fat person. It appears we see the opposite of what we really are. I was able to avoid reality and create a fictional reality that everything is fine and tell myself I was really not fat.