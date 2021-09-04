SeaWorld San Diego Reveals Gruesome Details Of Inaugural How-O-Scream Nighttime Event
The park’s all new Halloween event brings scare zones, haunted houses, boozy concoctions and a frightful Vampire Circus show to San Diego’s Halloween scene. The horrors of Howl-O-Scream lurk just around the corner with SeaWorld San Diego’s first ever nighttime Halloween event kicking off September 17 and running through October 31 on select evenings. This separately ticketed event provides guests a terrifying experience unlike any other in San Diego, offering all the fear of a typical Halloween event, along with the thrilling rides and high-quality entertainment of a theme park.theresandiego.com
