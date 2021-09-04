CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

S06 Ep01: Summer Days

By Diane Jones
wcny.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Tis moonlight, summer moonlight, all soft and still and fair” – Emily Bronte. Summer is winding down, and as we get ready for the fall to arrive, let’s hear music and performances from women marking these final summer days. Familiar works, new releases – it’s time to soak up the last of the sun.

www.wcny.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Barber
Person
Rachel Smith
Person
Philip Myers
Person
Astor Piazzolla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Music#Summer Days#Chamber Music#Indian Summer#Hear Music#Wcny Fm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicwcny.org

S06 Ep02: In Memoriam

“Where words fail, music speaks.” – Hans Christian Andersen. It’s been twenty years since the terrorist attacks of September 11th. I don’t know about you, but I can tell you exactly where I was and what I was doing when I first heard the news. Overwhelming events cry out for some sort of release, some way to process them. For composers and musicians, that is often manifested in finding music within them to express what words alone cannot convey. We will hear some of those works on this episode.
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

Eroica Trio to explore musical periods in Barrister Winery concerts

One of the first stops on their post-shutdown tour, the internationally acclaimed Eroica Trio – named for Beethoven’s popular Third Symphony – will explore a wide variety of musical periods during two distinctly programmed Northwest BachFest concerts at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Barrister Winery. “It’s like coming home,”...
Musicmcquad.org

Jasper Jams: Last Days of Summer Playlist

At the risk of sounding like the narrator of a coming-of-age movie, there is nothing more exhilarating, or more terrifying, than the end of summer. The start of the fall semester marks many things — a return to college, to friends, and for many, the city itself. However, it also brings with it loads of classwork, as well as all of the associated stress. Fall brings an end to the freedom of a summer spent without responsibility, or the comfort of one spent at home. It’s a bittersweet sensation, and what better way to capture such complex feelings than through music? If you’re looking for a playlist to bring summer to a close, and start off the new season on the right foot, this column is for you.
Lifestyleparentmap.com

The Best Sunny-Day Ways to Spend the End of Summer

After our hot and dry summer, many of us will appreciate fall’s cooler weather. September offers the opportunity to wring the last bits of fun from summer while welcoming all the crisp goodness that fall brings. Read on for 15 terrific family events, from classic fests and fairs to quintessential fall traditions, that are sure to make memories during your September days.
Grover, COpinebluffspost.com

Grover Days - A summers end celebration

Grover, Colorado 'got their celebration on' for Grover Days on Saturday, September 4th starting at 10:00 a. m. The town of Grover was plotted on November 10, 1888, and then incorporated October 6, 1916. Through the years the town's folk would pick a time to get together to celebrate the end of summer with events for the families to participate in.
Musicdecodedmagazine.com

All Day I Dream delivers 2021 ‘Summer Sampler’

All Day I Dream has delivered its annual ‘Summer Sampler.’ Equipped to provide Dreamers worldwide with a blissful soundtrack for warm days outdoors, the 12-piece offering comprises of new works from Lost Desert, Vince Watson, OXIA, Luka Sambe, Slow Hearts, M.O.S, Pippi Ciez, Maxi Degrassi, Madras, Jaahn, and more. Much...
Musicsowal.com

AJ's End of Summer Labor Day Concert For Hurricane Ida Relief

Come on down to AJ's Grayton Beach on Labor Day - this Monday September 6th for good times and good vibes to help out our NOLA friends. Flow Tribe will be in concert for End of Summer Labor Day Party at Aj’s Grayton Beach. The show starts at 8 p.m. and is a 21 years and older show. There is absolutely no cover at the door, AJ’s will be taking donations for Flow Tribes' hometown of New Orleans, to aid in relief for Hurricane Ida Victims. Come early and enjoy dinner, sushi, and drinks.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Ed Burns is doing it all in new film ‘Summer Days, Summer Nights’

Edward Burns is creator, writer, director, producer, star of the new film “Summer Days, Summer Nights.” He’s maybe even theater usher. “It’s set summer of ’82. We filmed Rockaway Beach, Long Beach, Atlantic Beach. It’s romantic, nostalgic, coming of age. It’s kids making big decisions. Summer jobs, hitting Labor Day, finding work. It’s the challenge being never enough money or time. Youngsters without enough cash to go to Yankee games and not believing they must work so hard. It’s young kids hoping to meet the girl or guy of their dreams.
Laguna Beach, CAoc-breeze.com

Final days to experience this summer’s Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters

On Friday, September 3, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach will conclude its 2021 season with the closing night of the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters. The final days of the Festival and Pageant will be filled with art, music, and entertainment for all. Tickets are still available to this summer’s Pageant production Made in America: Trailblazing Artists and Their Stories at www.PageantTickets.com.
Fridley, MNPioneer Press

Crooners Supper Club to present musical revues ‘Rondo ’56’ and ‘Marie and Rosetta’

Crooners Supper Club in Fridley has announced two musical revues, “Rondo ’56” and an expanded concert version of George Brant’s play “Marie and Rosetta.”. T. Mychael Rambo, Thomasina Petrus, Charmin Michelle and Dan Chouinard star in “Rondo ’56,” which tells the story of the late St. Paul neighborhood. It runs Sept. 17 to 19 and features songs made famous by Louis Jordan, Nat King Cole, Ruth Brown, Dinah Washington and Mahalia Jackson.
MusicAudiophile Audition

Bruch: Piano Trio, String Quartet – Nash Ensemble – Hyperion

BRUCH: Piano Trio in C Minor, Op. 5; Four Pieces for Cello and Piano, Op. 70; Romance for Viola and Piano, Op. 85; String Quartet No. 2 in E Major, Op. 10 – The Nash Ensemble – Hyperion CDA68343 (9/3/21) 72:32 [Distr. by PIAS] ****:. Even a century after the...
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

Review: St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s return to the Ordway carries gravity and hope

A bit of joy, a dash of whimsy, and a fair amount of melancholy marked the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s return to the Ordway’s Concert Hall after 18 months. With all the devastation and turmoil that has transpired in the last year and a half, and with the SPCO’s return to live indoor performing the weekend of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the concert’s gravity seemed just about right.
Chatham Township, NJnewjerseyhills.com

'Float Day' brings summer fun to Noe Pond

CHATHAM TWP. - The Noe Pond Club held its annual "Float Day" on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Noe Pond on Southern Boulevard. Swim club members brought floats of all colors, shapes, and sizes for kids to take into the water for splash and play time. This Noe Pond tradition is...
Saint Paul, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

In thrilling season opener, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra welcomes audiences back to Ordway

This was not a soft opening. In these days of uncertainty about physically crowded spaces, it would have been understandable if the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra returned to concerts before live audiences at its home venue — St. Paul's Ordway Concert Hall — with some reticence or, in a phrase we've heard way too often over the past 18 months, "an abundance of caution."
Musicrecordcollectormag.com

33.1/3rd | Robin Campbell

The son of Scottish singer Ian Campbell, Robin Campbell, one of four brothers, is the guitarist with UB40. Formed in 1978, with youngest brother Ali Campbell on lead vocals, they came to prominence in 1980 when their first single King/Food For Thought was issued on the Graduate label and hit No 4. Their same year’s debut album Signing Off, meanwhile, reached No 2. In 1983 they had their first of two No 1 albums and singles with covers album Labour Of Love and Red Red Wine respectively, and they hold the record for the most weeks (214) spent by a group on the 80s UK singles chart. In 2008 the group split acrimoniously, with Ali leaving to helm his own version of the band, leaving Robin leading a reconfigured line-up featuring brother Duncan Campbell as frontman.
CelebritiesSturgis Journal

Duran Duran: Unheralded groundbreaker

MTV launched 40 years ago. You might recall seeing “Video Killed The Radio Star” from The Buggles be the first video to run on the ground-breaking Music Television network. But, let’s be real – the network was instrumental in leading the way for a second British invasion. Those early days...
ScienceHarper's Bazaar

How Isata and Sheku Kanneh-Mason are reinvigorating classical music

It is rare for multiple family members to share an exceptional talent for music from a very young age – but when they do, they make history. From the Bachs and the von Trapps to the Wainwrights and the Bee Gees, a new family of musical prodigies has been added to the list: the Kanneh-Masons.
MusicPopMatters

Wesley Stace Gets Smooth on the Soulful “Do Nothing If You Can” (premiere)

Wesley Stace – who used to make records under the Bob Dylan-inspired pseudonym John Wesley Harding – has been known to take a stylistic turn or two, but he’s mostly stayed in the lanes of indie-folk and power pop. On his upcoming album Late Style (out 17 September via Omnivore), he collaborated with songwriter David Nagler for a collection of late-night, jazzy compositions that fall somewhere between Burt Bacharach, Sergio Mendes, and the Bee Gees. Deluxe editions of the album even come with cocktail napkins, coasters, and a unique drink recipe.
Musicwiartonecho.com

SweetWater Music Festival returns next Thursday

SweetWater Music Festival returns for four days starting Sept. 16, with music concerts outdoors, indoors and online. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Internationally acclaimed Canadian musicians will perform classical, jazz and contemporary music. There will be mainstage concerts, a special celebration concert...

Comments / 0

Community Policy