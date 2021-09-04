CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space Trash, Jenn Woodall's First Graphic Novel, Picked Up By Oni

By Rich Johnston
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpace Trash is a new YA graphic novel by Jenn Woodall to be published by Oni Press in the summer of 2022. Her first graphic novel, Space Trash follows three teenagers attending school on the moon try to keep their boredom and resentments at bay as they stumble across an exciting secret that could change the course of their future. The book was picked up by Ari Yarwood when she was at Oni Press, before she moved to become a managing editor at Silver Sprocket Press. Zack Soto at Oni is now editing the graphic novel going forward. Jenn Woodall did not use an agent for the deal.

