MBA (1-2) at CPA (3-0) – Friday, 7 p.m. CPA and MBA last played in 2006, but this matchup might have been worth the wait. The undefeated Lions appear to be every bit as strong as the 2020 team that won the TSSAA Division II-AA BlueCross Bowl. Meanwhile, MBA is hoping for a turnaround following close losses to Pearl-Cohn and McCallie.