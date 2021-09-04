Charlotte Upsets Duke 31-28

David Cutcliffe said earlier this week that more opening games are lost than are won. It’s not fair to deny Charlotte their justified credit for their 31-28 win over Duke Friday night. But Duke sure teed it up for them. Jarret Garner dropped an easy touchdown pass early, Gunnar Holmberg lost a fumble at the Charlotte one-yard line and Duke committed some spectacularly untimely second-half penalties, including a holding penalty at the Charlotte 30 with Duke poised to put the game away.