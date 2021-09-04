CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Upsets Duke 31-28

By Duke Basketball Report
chatsports.com
Cover picture for the articleDavid Cutcliffe said earlier this week that more opening games are lost than are won. It’s not fair to deny Charlotte their justified credit for their 31-28 win over Duke Friday night. But Duke sure teed it up for them. Jarret Garner dropped an easy touchdown pass early, Gunnar Holmberg lost a fumble at the Charlotte one-yard line and Duke committed some spectacularly untimely second-half penalties, including a holding penalty at the Charlotte 30 with Duke poised to put the game away.

