Downtown Evansville is Hosting Four Big Events in September- Here’s What’s Happening
Summer might be starting to wind down, but you'd never know that by looking at the schedule of events coming to downtown Evansville. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (it's a lot easier to just say downtown Evansville) is ramping things up in September, hosting four big events, offering something for everyone. Downtown Evansville's Josh Armstrong and Adam Trinkle joined us to talk about everything happening this month.103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0