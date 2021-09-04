CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evansville, IN

Downtown Evansville is Hosting Four Big Events in September- Here’s What’s Happening

By Bobby G., Liberty
Posted by 
103GBF
103GBF
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer might be starting to wind down, but you'd never know that by looking at the schedule of events coming to downtown Evansville. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (it's a lot easier to just say downtown Evansville) is ramping things up in September, hosting four big events, offering something for everyone. Downtown Evansville's Josh Armstrong and Adam Trinkle joined us to talk about everything happening this month.

103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Evansville, IN
Government
City
Evansville, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Dog Day#Moonlight Madness#The Children S Museum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Yoga
Related
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Mayse Farm Market Fall ‘Fun On Our Farm’ Opening Weekend 2021

Looking for something fun to do with the family this fall? Mayse Farm Market in Evansville kicks off their annual "Fun On Our Farm" fall activities this month. The fall fun will begin on Saturday, September 25th, and continue each weekend in October with the last day being on October 31st, 2021. While on the farm, you will have plenty of exciting things to experience like the jumping Pillow, kiddie zip line, many photo opportunities, wagon rides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, among other things.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

It’s Official Evansville is Getting a Jersey Mike’s Subs

Well, it's official as the signage has now gone up, Evansville is getting a Jersey Mike's Subs. According to Evansville 411 (which is a great page to follow to keep in the loop about Evansville developments), the signage is officially up. The location for the new sub shop is in Lillian Plaza at 939 North Burkhardt Road. It's right next door to the new Crumbl Cookies. Evansville 411 says that the Jersey Mike's Sub tentative opening time frame looks to be sometime in either October or November of this year.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

2021 River City Pride Festival Planned for October Going Virtual

River City Pride has made the tough decision to pivot their plans for the 2021 Parade and Festival. The event was originally planned to take place Saturday, October 23, 2021, in Haynie's Corner. However, due to the growing concerns surrounding Covid-19 and the Delta variant, River City Pride organizers have made the decision to switch to a virtual event for 2021 and we are proud to be a supporting sponsor of this wonderful LGBTQIA+ event, virtual or otherwise.
LifestylePosted by
103GBF

Waverly Hills Announce They Won’t be Hosting Annual Haunted House in 2021

Waverly Hills Sanatorium is located just outside of Louisville. Waverly Hills is known for being haunted, and being a "hot bed" for paranormal activity. Part of the reason for this reputation has to do with Waverly's history. The numbers vary, but it's said that thousands died at Waverly Hills Sanatorium as it was originally a tuberculosis hospital. After the tuberculosis epidemic was over, it was turned into a geriatric medical facility. In 1981 Waverly Hills closed it's doors. Now the Waverly Hills Historical Society works hard to help preserve the historic landmark, and by utilizing it's creepy history they're able to raise funds for their nonprofit which helps with the preservation of the building.
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

My School Rules – WINNER ANNOUNCEMENT

My School Rules, the biggest school spirit contest came back to the tri-state 2021 and we are so excited to announce the winning area PTO. Robert John & Associates is granting Mary Carrico Catholic School in Knottsville KY $1,000 to use on whatever they want!. One of the things that...
Evansville, INPosted by
103GBF

Evansville’s Linconshire Front Porch Festival Happening October 3rd

This year marks the 5th annual Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival in Evansville. The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival will take place on October 3rd, and it's free to enjoy! The event will kick off with free yoga from 1 PM- 2 PM at the "triangle" at Willow Road and Bayard Park Drive. After the free yoga, the live music kicks up and will go from 2 PM until 6 PM. You'll be able to walk all around the neighborhood in Lincolnshire and enjoy all kinds of live music. The music can be found throughout the neighborhood that borders Lincoln Avenue, US 41, Washington Avenue, and Lodge Avenue.
Kentucky StatePosted by
103GBF

Fun for Labor Day in Kentucky Includes Music, Food, Fireworks & More

Who's excited for Labor Day Weekend? This is a time for folks to stay home and rest or get out and about and enjoy three days off. We found some fun activities to enjoy. The weekend will kickoff of course with Friday After 5 90s Boy Band night with ATCK. ATCK features AJ McLean from Backstreet Boys, Jeff Timmons from 98 Degrees, Chris Kirkpatrick from *NSYNC, and Chris Blue, the champion from Season 12 of NBC's The Voice. You can also purchase tickets for an afterparty for just $50.

Comments / 0

Community Policy