Local NHL talent gearing up for new — and, they hope, normal — season

“Pushing in your chips” as a metaphor can have various interpretations depending on your sport, but we know it when we see it in the NHL. To become two-time champs, the Lightning gave up multiple first-rounders to bring in Blake Coleman, Ryan McDonagh, and Barclay Goodrow. The Islanders, despite their reputation as a stingy team led by veteran GM Lou Lamoriello, have also been aggressive, giving up assets to bring in Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Kyle Palmieri, and Travis Zajac. Vegas, a powerhouse from season to season, always finds a way to negotiate for anyone whether or not they’re actually on the market. If we’re focused strictly on Cup winners, consider the trades that brought in Ryan O’Reilly, T.J. Oshie, and Phil Kessel for the Blues, Capitals, and Penguins, respectively. Conversely, how many assets has GM Jim Nill given up to bring in a veteran roster player since 2020? Zero.