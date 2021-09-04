Alleged Realme X9 Pro (RMX3381) with Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Qualcomm's next high-end chip, which is allegedly called the Snapdragon 898, may have been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench for the first time. Leaker Abhishek Yadav, who first came across the listing, has mentioned that the chip has been manufactured on Samsung's 4nm manufacturing process. This was already expected, though not much is known about Samsung's 4nm node, except that it is an iterative improvement over the South Korean company's 5nm tech and will provide better performance.