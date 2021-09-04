Alleged Realme X9 Pro (RMX3381) with Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
Geekbench listing reveals that the Realme X9 Pro may have Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB RAM. Realme X9 series is reportedly in the works, which is likely to come as a successor to the Realme 8 series which was launched earlier this year. The X9 series is likely to include at least two phones – Realme X9 and X9 Pro. The devices have been spotted on various certifications sites, revealing key details.www.nashvillechatterclass.com
