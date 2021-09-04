CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Alleged Realme X9 Pro (RMX3381) with Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

By Jack Robbins
nashvillechatterclass.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeekbench listing reveals that the Realme X9 Pro may have Dimensity 810 SoC and 8GB RAM. Realme X9 series is reportedly in the works, which is likely to come as a successor to the Realme 8 series which was launched earlier this year. The X9 series is likely to include at least two phones – Realme X9 and X9 Pro. The devices have been spotted on various certifications sites, revealing key details.

www.nashvillechatterclass.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soc#Android 11#Smartphone#Dimensity 810 Soc#Mediatek Soc#Tenaa#Sd#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
China
Related
Cell Phonesnashvillechatterclass.com

Realme Narzo 50A (RMX3430) and Redmi 21091116UG Get Certified by Russian EEC

Redmi Narzo 50A and a new Redmi phone identified by model number 21091116UG have bagged approval from Russia’s EEC authority. Realme Narzo 50A with model number RMX3430 appears on Russia’s EEC certification. Though it does not reveal any specifications, it hints at an imminent launch. Today, we have also spotted a new Redmi phone on the EEC certification. The device carries model number 21091116UG.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

New Qualcomm Snapdragon chip spotted on Geekbench

Qualcomm's next high-end chip, which is allegedly called the Snapdragon 898, may have been spotted on the benchmarking website Geekbench for the first time. Leaker Abhishek Yadav, who first came across the listing, has mentioned that the chip has been manufactured on Samsung's 4nm manufacturing process. This was already expected, though not much is known about Samsung's 4nm node, except that it is an iterative improvement over the South Korean company's 5nm tech and will provide better performance.
Cell Phonesnashvillechatterclass.com

Nokia G50 5G with Snapdragon 480 SoC and 4GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench

Nokia G50 could be the company’s next affordable 5G phone. Last week, we saw leaked renders of the phone as well as several key specifications. Today, we have spotted the Nokia G50 5G on Geekbench which gives us more details about the phone. According to the Geekbench listing, Nokia G50...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Lenovo K13 powered by Unisoc SC9863A SoC and 2GB RAM launched in Russia

Lenovo has launched a new entry-level smartphone in its K-series of smartphones in Russia. The phone, dubbed Lenovo K13, is a step back from the K12 smartphone launched last year, in terms of specifications. The smartphone features a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display that offers HD+ screen resolution of 1600 x...
Cell Phonesnashvillechatterclass.com

Vivo X70 Pro+ (V2114) Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888+ and 12GB RAM

Vivo X70 Pro+ has been spotted on Geekbench along with some of its key specifications. The phone has been listed on the benchmarking site with model number V2114. According to the Geekbench listing, Vivo X70 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm chipset which has one core running at 3.0GHz, which is nothing but the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.
Technologygizmochina.com

Realme Pad’s Geekbench listing spotted, reveals chipset and RAM

Earlier this month, Indian tech Youtuber Sahil Karoul claimed that Realme will be announcing the Realme Pad on Sept. 9. Realme fans speculated that the tablet could be coming with a Snapdragon 8-series or 7-series. However, it was revealed by Karoul on Saturday that the tablet will be driven by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Now, the Realme tablet has been spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site (via). The listing reveals that the tablet will indeed feature the Helio chip.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Upcoming Realme RMX3381 spotted with Dimensity 810, 8GB RAM

Realme will be announcing the Realme 8s 5G smartphone in India on Sept. 9. It will be debuting as the world’s first Dimensity 810 powered handset. It appears soon after its announcement, the company may unveil another Dimensity 810 phone in China. It has been found that the Realme phone with RMX3381 model number, which was certified by the TENAA authority last month, will become equipped with the said chipset.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Samsung Galaxy S22 series camera specs detailed in new leak

A new leak has shed light on the camera specs of Samsung's next-gen flagships. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to feature a similar quad-camera setup as its predecessor, with a 108MP main sensor. The standard Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus models will apparently come with triple rear cameras with...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Moto G Pure spotted on GeekBench with Helio G25 and 3GB RAM

Motorola seems to be gearing up for the launch of a new smartphone dubbed Moto G Pure. The upcoming smartphone is expected to be an entry-level offering in the Moto G lineup. The G Pure recently popped up on GeekBench, revealing some key specifications of Moto’s upcoming budget-oriented smartphone. The...
Cell Phonesnashvillechatterclass.com

iQOO 8 Pro (I2017) Indian Variant Spotted with Snapdragon 888 Plus at Geekbench

The iQOO 8 Pro with I2017 model number has appeared at the Geekbench benchmarking site. The Chinese manufacturer announced the iQOO 8 and iQOO 8 Pro flagship phones last month in China. Reports have revealed that the I2017 is the Indian variant of the iQOO 8 Pro. Its appearance at the benchmarking site reveals that the company could be internally testing the device. This indicates that the company soon announce the iQOO 8 series in India.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Will Have An 8GB RAM Variant

Samsung has launched multiple mid-range smartphones over the past few months, and there are more incoming. Following the unveiling of the Galaxy M32 5G mid-ranger last week, it is now preparing to launch the Galaxy M52 5G soon. Reports suggest the upcoming high-end Galaxy M series phone could break cover by the end of September. Ahead of that, it has appeared on benchmarking website Geekbench, revealing its processor details.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Smartwatch comparison: realme Watch 2 Pro vs. realme Watch S Pro

Note: The manufacturer may use components from different suppliers including display panels, drives or memory sticks with similar specifications. Note: The manufacturer may use components from different suppliers including display panels, drives or memory sticks with similar specifications. Less obvious are the dissimilar materials: On the Watch S Pro the...
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

iQOO 8 Pro Indian Variant arrives on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888+ SoC

Last month, Vivo’s iQOO launched the iQOO 8 Pro smartphone in China with impressive specs like a 3D Ultrasonic scanner, Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC, and 120W fast charging support. Now, the company is expected to launch the smartphone in the Indian market soon. Today, the iQOO 8 Pro’s Indian has appeared on the Geekbench portal with its key specs.
Cell Phonestechnave.com

Global variant of Xiaomi Pad 5 spotted on Geekbench

When Xiaomi launched its Pad 5 series last month, it quickly grabbed attention as a potential flagship killer. It's a relatively affordable device, especially considering the specs and features being offered. Now, Xiaomi could be pushing for a global launch soon. According to Gizmochina, a Xiaomi 21051182G device was spotted...

Comments / 0

Community Policy