Xiaomi 21091116AC and Huawei MLD-AL10 Appears on 3C Certification

Packed with some impressive specs the Huawei nova 8 and Huawei nova Y60 are here and ready to be discovered. Will one of them be your next phone, Gen-Zer?. If you’ve got plans to be out and about with your friends, then a smartphone that offers a long-lasting battery is important, especially if you want to capture your day with pics or enjoy some music streaming on your phone. The Huawei nova 8 has the 66W Huawei SuperCharge support, which saves users the trouble of charging the device frequently. Your phone can also be charged to 60% in just 15 minutes and 100% in 35 minutes, so even if you had forgotten to charge it earlier, you can still charge up while you’re busy getting ready to meet up with the gang.