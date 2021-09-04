Xiaomi 21091116AC and Huawei MLD-AL10 Appears on 3C Certification
Mysterious Xiaomi and Huawei phone spotted on 3C certification with up to 33W fast charging. A new Xiaomi 5G smartphone has been spotted on China’s 3C certification website. It reveals that the phone has the number Xiaomi 21091116AC and carries support for 33W fast charging. We have also spotted a new Huawei phone on the same certification site which is identified by the model number MLD-AL10. According to the 3C listing, the device supports 4G LTE connectivity and 10W charging.www.nashvillechatterclass.com
Comments / 0