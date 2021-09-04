CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

UC ANR: Californians Will Pay More for Pork Under Prop. 12

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Prop. 12 pork panic is overblown, say UC agricultural economists, but so are the new law's benefits to hogs. September 4, 2021 - By Ria DeBiase, Communications Director, Giannini Foundation of Agricultural Economics - California's Proposition 12 will soon require farms to add space for certain farm animals, including breeding pigs, or mother sows. As the January 2022 date for full implementation of Prop. 12 approaches, some pundits warn of upcoming bacon shortages and up to 60% higher pork prices, while others downplay any negative effects on Californians.

California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Statewide Fire Summary for Saturday, September 11, 2021

California Statewide Fire Summary for September 11, 2021. September 11, 2021 - More than 13,400 firefighters continue to work towards containment on 13 major wildfires burning across California. Yesterday, firefighters also responded to 65 new wildfires, quickly. bringing full containment to all. Since the beginning of the year, there have...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Santa Barbara, California County Staff Recommends Approval of ExxonMobil’s Plan to Restart Offshore Platforms, Truck Oil, Center for Biological Diversity Reports

Off Shore Oil Rigs, Southern California.Camarillo, Santa Barbara. Planning Staff Reverses Opposition to Using Hazardous Highway 166. Seeptember 10, 2021 - SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Santa Barbara County’s Planning and Development Department has issued a staff report recommending that policymakers approve ExxonMobil’s proposal to transport oil by tanker trucks so it can restart three drilling platforms off the California coast. Opponents of the project vow to stop it, starting at Santa Barbara County Planning Commission hearings on the plan set for Sept. 29 and Oct. 1.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Cal OES Posts Resources for Californians Impacted by 2021 Wildfires

Sepptember 9, 2021 - Even as wildfires continue to burn throughout the state, local, state and federal officials are coordinating to provide resources to affected Californians. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) has put together the below available information for wildfire survivors. The White House approved California’s...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Covered California Opens Special Enrollment for Thousands of Californians Whose Federal COBRA Subsidies Expire at the End of September

An estimated 138,000 Californians face significantly higher health insurance premiums when their federal COBRA subsidies come to an end on Sept. 30. Covered California opened a special-enrollment period to give eligible COBRA recipients an opportunity to switch their coverage and potentially save hundreds of dollars a month on their health insurance.
California Stategoldrushcam.com

Bill to End Spousal Rape Distinction Heads to California Governor’s Desk

September 9, 2021 - On Wednesday, California State Assemblymembers voted overwhelmingly on Concurrence in favor of modernizing and equalizing California’s spousal rape law. The bill,. (Left) Senator Dave Cortese (D-Silicon Valley) AB 1171 will bring parity to California’s rape statutes by requiring the same standards for "spousal rape" that is...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Seeks Public Comments on Draft Groundwater Management Principles and Strategies Related to Drinking Water Well Impacts

DWR engineering geologists Aaron Cuthbertson (right) and Kimberly Bowman measure groundwater levels at a designated monitoring well, one of thousands of wells in California used to generate groundwater level change reports. Credit: DWR. September 9, 2021 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources and the State Water Resources...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California ISO Announces a Flex Alert for Today (Thursday) - Consumers Asked to Conserve Due to Hot Weather and Tight Energy Supply Margins

September 9, 2021 - FOLSOM, Calif. – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) has extended a statewide Flex Alert for a second day, issuing a call for voluntary electricity conservation for today, Sept. 9, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., because of hot weather affecting much of California and the West, and tight energy supply margins in the market.
California StateOCRegister

Californians can’t afford to lose good-paying jobs

Inflation is on the rise all around the country, but in California, we are paying the highest prices for gas in the nation, and the state’s median home prices are projected to climb 13.1% this year, compared to a 9.8% rise in 2020. As prices go up, it is more...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California COVID-19 Facts for Friday Afternoon, September 10, Confirmed Cases: 4,331,605 (Up 9,244 Over Thursday), – 66,422 Deaths (Up 165 Over Thursday) - 22,997,330 People Fully Vaccinated - Positivity Rate Rises from 4.3% to 4.7% Day-Over-Day

September 11, 2021 - SACRAMENTO – On Friday afternoon, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 and updates on the state's pandemic response. Statewide COVID-19 Data as of Today. California has 4,331,605 confirmed cases to date. Numbers may not represent true day-over-day change...

