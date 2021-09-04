UC ANR: Californians Will Pay More for Pork Under Prop. 12

The Prop. 12 pork panic is overblown, say UC agricultural economists, but so are the new law's benefits to hogs. September 4, 2021 - By Ria DeBiase, Communications Director, Giannini Foundation of Agricultural Economics - California's Proposition 12 will soon require farms to add space for certain farm animals, including breeding pigs, or mother sows. As the January 2022 date for full implementation of Prop. 12 approaches, some pundits warn of upcoming bacon shortages and up to 60% higher pork prices, while others downplay any negative effects on Californians.