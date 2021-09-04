CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uber And Lyft To Defend Drivers

klif.com
 7 days ago

Undated (AP) – Ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft say they will cover the legal fees of any driver who is sued under the new Texas law prohibiting most abortions. The Texas law bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, usually around six weeks, and often before women know they’re pregnant. Rather than be enforced by government authorities, the law gives citizens the right to file civil suits and collect damages against anyone aiding an abortion – including those who transport women to clinics. Lyft said it has created a fund to cover 100% of the legal fees for drivers who may be sued under the law while driving on its platform.

