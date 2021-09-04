PUBG creator announces a new game called Prologue
Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene is the man behind the battle royale mod for Arma 3, so he is essentially the single person that kicked off the genre. Subsequently, he helped develop PUBG, hence the full name - PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds , which then popularised the genre. We all know the BR craze that came after PUBG's burst in popularity, including Fortnite, a game that may have been dead by now if not for the introduction of battle royale.www.altchar.com
Comments / 0