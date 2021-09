Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Misbah Maalik has finally come clean about her big secret in tonight's Hollyoaks after Shaq and Sami continued to find themselves at odds. Soap fans will know that until recently, Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) believed that he and Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) shared the same dad, making them brothers instead of cousins. Last week, however, Sami dropped a bombshell on Shaq and admitted that he'd lied about the DNA test and that Kashif was not Shaq's dad after all.