Today is the day. Week 1 of fantasy football is back. This means it's time to talk about the top Week 1 DFS picks as well. If you're wanting more out of your fantasy experience then you came to the right place. If you haven't played DFS, that is ok because below I have a full layout of players for week 1 of DFS. DFS is played the same as a normal fantasy league, but you get to handpick your team each week. Players are based on salaries so you can't end up with every top-tier player.