Lucifer's Tom Ellis and Lauren German Tease Deckerstar's Teamwork and Sacrifice in Season 6
It's time for all good Devils to ascend the throne of Heaven, or at least in the case of Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis). When we last saw Lucifer's charismatic crime-solver he was between a rough bout of reconciling his daddy issues, fighting an unholy war with his evil twin brother Michael (also Ellis), saving the love of his life Chloe Decker (Lauren German) from the clutches of death. In the process of the latter task, he was resurrected as the new God.www.tvguide.com
Comments / 0