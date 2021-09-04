Lucifer's Tom Ellis and Lauren German Tease Deckerstar's Teamwork and Sacrifice in Season 6

The following contains spoilers from Lucifer Season 6, Episode 7 through the series finale. As Netflix’s Lucifer leaped forth with its farewell run, it was a wayward frog that set in motion one of the series’ most momentous reveals. Having seen said frog rain (safely) down on her car one night, LAPD forensics whiz Ella Lopez set out to solve a mystery of her own. Add a “murder board,” more than a few lost socks and a river running red, and a tipsy Ella at the close of Episode 7 boasted to everyone on hand for Maze and Eve’s wedding that she...