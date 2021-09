Wander Franco extended his on-base streak to 39 games in the first inning on Friday in Detroit, but then departed due to a tight right hamstring. Tampa Bay (88–53) got another strong outing from Michael Wacha, and a huge pinch-hit from Ji-Man Choi. However, the Rays had a rare off night from the bulllpen, and fell 10–4 to the Tigers in Detroit. Tampa Bay’s pen allowed nine runs all on extra-base hits over the final three innings, in the first of three games between the two teams.