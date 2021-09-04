Northside Tops Cave Spring 20-12 With Second Half Surge
Cave Spring football seems stuck on a dozen. For the second week in a row, the Knights put twelve points on the scoreboard but it still wasn’t enough. A week removed from their opening night 14-12 loss to Southwest County rival Hidden Valley, Cave Spring went toe-to-toe against the Vikings for one half Thursday night at Dwight Bogle Stadium before Northside quarterback Sidney Webb orchastrated a pair of second half touchdowns for the 20-12 victory.theroanokestar.com
