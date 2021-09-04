CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cave Spring, VA

Northside Tops Cave Spring 20-12 With Second Half Surge

theroanokestar.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCave Spring football seems stuck on a dozen. For the second week in a row, the Knights put twelve points on the scoreboard but it still wasn’t enough. A week removed from their opening night 14-12 loss to Southwest County rival Hidden Valley, Cave Spring went toe-to-toe against the Vikings for one half Thursday night at Dwight Bogle Stadium before Northside quarterback Sidney Webb orchastrated a pair of second half touchdowns for the 20-12 victory.

theroanokestar.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cave Spring, VA
Sports
City
Cave Spring, VA
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Knights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between “violent extremists abroad” and those “at home.”. In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Djokovic bids for history at US Open: year Slam, 21st major

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic remembers just how close Serena Williams came to a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2015 before coming up short at the U.S. Open. He recalls chatting with Williams during that tournament about all that went along with a bid for the rare achievement, which has only been accomplished by two men and three women in the history of a sport that dates to the late 1800s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy