Mobile 9/11 Memorial coming to McAlester

A mobile memorial dedicated to the lives lost in the 9/11 attacks will roll into McAlester this week.

The mobile, outdoor exhibit called 9/11 Never Forget: 20th Year Memorial is traveling around Oklahoma to honor people who died in the attacks and those who responded amid the aftermath — and it's set to stop in McAlester on Sept. 7.

"I think it's a wonderful thing for the city of McAlester," Mayor John Browne said. "I'm glad that this is being shared with our city so that our people who have never forgotten 9/11 will be able to experience some of the actual thoughts from people that were there and involved in it."

Interactive displays include audio from 9/11 responders and former government leaders remembering the four coordinated terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Two planes flew into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third plane hit the Pentagon, and a fourth crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania. Nearly 3,000 died in the attacks.

Gen. Tommy Franks had a decorated military career and he was Commander of the United States Central Command on the day of the attacks. He retired from the Army in 2003 and started the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum in Hobart, Oklahoma.

The mobile 9/11 memorial includes a steel beam from the Twin Towers, debris from the Pentagon crash site, a New York City fireman's uniform and helmet and more. The memorial started a tour around the state this month and is scheduled to stop at the intersection of Second Street and Chickasaw Avenue in McAlester on Tuesday.

"This will help us honor not only those who lost their lives in it, but also all of the other families and firefighter and first responders whose lives were effected beyond just the casualties," Browne said.

The memorial will stop Sept. 8 in Durant, Sept. 9 in Davis, Sept. 10 in Devol, Oklahoma, and 7:30-9 a.m. Sept. 11 at Altus Air Force Base Wings of Freedom Park before returning to General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute & Museum in Hobart.

Each stop includes a presentation and banner signing from 4 p.m. to dusk before lighting depicts the Twin Towers until midnight.

“It’s important for us to continue to remember and learn about the implications of the events of Sept. 11, 2001,” Franks said in a press release. “We are proud to tell the story and preserve important artifacts from the day as well as honor the men, women, children and families who were lost and greatly impacted that day.”

The museum’s permanent 9/11 display is open 10 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 507 S. Main St. in Hobart. Admission is free.

More information on the memorial is available at www.TommyFranksMuseum.org/911-exhibit or via phone at 580-726-5900.

