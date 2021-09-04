CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Day Weekend Weather: Shaping Up To Be Sunny, Quiet Unofficial End Of Summer In Philadelphia Area

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a much-deserved beautiful end to a historic weather week, pleasant conditions continue Saturday to kick off the long holiday weekend. The region is set to enjoy plenty of sunshine, low humidity and mild afternoon temperatures. Philadelphia will dodge some widely scattered showers Sunday as a cold...

