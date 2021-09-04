Tips for eco-conscious back-to-school shopping

(BPT) - After months of working remotely, some parents are preparing to return to the workplace. This transition occurs as students head back to school, so some children may find themselves home unsupervised for the first time before or after school, or for longer times. According to a new survey, 46% of parents with children aged 10-17 plan to have their children stay home alone before or after school. In the survey, commissioned by Kidde and conducted online by The Harris Poll, 33% of those parents say it will be their child’s first time staying home alone. As schools welcome back students, it’s an ideal time for parents to review fire and carbon monoxide (CO) safety education with their families.