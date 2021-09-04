CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summer night sidelights: The stars to look for in the evening sky

By Joe Rao
In this week's Night Sky column, we provide a potpourri of factoids concerning some of the more prominent objects appearing in the summertime sky. Probably the most conspicuous of the summer star patterns is the famous Summer Triangle, composed of three of the brightest stars in the sky: Vega, Altair and Deneb. Each of these stars surpasses our own sun in terms of luminosity: Altair is nearly 11 times brighter, Vega 40 times brighter, and Deneb an incredible 200,000 times more luminous. Yet Vega appears much brighter than Deneb because it is so much closer to us.

