‘Bitterbrush’ Gallops Along Two Cowgirls Facing Crossroads [Telluride Review]

After the secondhand altitude sickness, the most intense vicarious response inspired by the rock-climbing documentary “Free Solo” is pity — in part for its subject Alex Honnold, a daredevil single-mindedly driven to defy death, but more so for his girlfriend. Amidst all the terrifying, enthralling footage of Honnold scaling sheer cliffs, the standout scene finds him and now-wife Sanni McCandless having a frank discussion about the strain his passion has put on their relationship. She asks him if the love they share would ever have an impact on his decision-making, and he shuts it down by responding, “I could just not do certain things, but then you have weird simmering resentment because the things you love most in life have now been squashed. Do you know what I mean?” It’s a painful exchange, and the film gives it the moment it’s due before moving on to Honnold’s latest feat of recklessness. “Torn,” a new doc also released by National Geographic in the spirit of a clear follow-up to its Oscar-winning success, devotes itself in total to that briefly expressed emotional friction.