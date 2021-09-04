Raikkonen out of Netherlands GP with coronavirus, Kubica in

Sergio Perez crashed on the reconnaissance laps to the grid to rule himself out of the Belgian Grand Prix. In extremely wet conditions after persistent rain at Spa-Francorchamps, drivers were trying to explore the grip levels on the drenched surface as they made their way to the grid. The amount of standing water was clear from the spray along the Kemmel Straight, but when Perez arrived at Les Combes he got slightly wide through the first part of the chicane, took too much curb in the second part and then had a snap of oversteer that pitched him wide towards the barrier.