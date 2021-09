The Ethereum price prediction shows that ETH is moving above the main resistance level of $3900 as the coin aims higher. ETH/USD is seen following the bullish movement as the coin continues to break many mountains. Presently, the Ethereum (ETH) is making a gain of almost 1.57% and touches the daily high of $3982. However, the Ethereum price is seen hovering above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages and traders may expect the Ethereum price to prepare itself steadily for a ride towards the resistance level of $4000.