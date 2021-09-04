0 Days to Purdue Football: Milton Wright

Football is back, and the final player on our month’s long countdown is the number 0. Louisville, KY (Chrisitian Academy Louisville) Stop me if you have heard this, but Purdue has a 4-star receiver here! Wright came in as a 4-star and from a team that went 15-0 and won Kentucky’s 2A state championship in 2019. He appeared as a reserve (with five starts) for Purdue in 2019 in 11 games, catching 18 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. Last year he was the No. 2 target early in the season and was a solid possession receiver, starting all six games. He had 24 receptions for 305 yards and two more scores. Against Illinois he had his first 100 yard game (with a touchdown).