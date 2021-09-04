CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisville, KY

0 Days to Purdue Football: Milton Wright

By Travis Miller
hammerandrails.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFootball is back, and the final player on our month’s long countdown is the number 0. Louisville, KY (Chrisitian Academy Louisville) Stop me if you have heard this, but Purdue has a 4-star receiver here! Wright came in as a 4-star and from a team that went 15-0 and won Kentucky’s 2A state championship in 2019. He appeared as a reserve (with five starts) for Purdue in 2019 in 11 games, catching 18 passes for 288 yards and a touchdown. Last year he was the No. 2 target early in the season and was a solid possession receiver, starting all six games. He had 24 receptions for 305 yards and two more scores. Against Illinois he had his first 100 yard game (with a touchdown).

www.hammerandrails.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Purdue Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Britain’s Raducanu, 18, beats Fernandez, 19, to win US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Unseeded British teenager Emma Raducanu went from qualifier to champion at the U.S. Open in just her second appearance at a Grand Slam tournament. Raducanu beat Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 6-3 in the final at Flushing Meadows on Saturday to become the first player to go preliminary qualifying rounds all the way to a major title in the professional era.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
LawPosted by
The Hill

Judge rules Apple is not 'illegal monopolist' in high-profile Epic case

Apple is not an illegal monopoly but has engaged in illegal anti-competitive conduct, a California federal judge ruled Friday in the high-profile case brought by Epic Games. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, an Obama appointee, ruled that “the court does not find that it is impossible,” but rather that Epic failed to demonstrate that Apple is “an illegal monopolist.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Bush calls out domestic extremism in 9/11 speech

Former President George W. Bush warned of the threat posed by domestic extremist groups on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, arguing that there are similarities between "violent extremists abroad" and those "at home." In remarks at a memorial ceremony near Shanksville, Pa., the site of...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy