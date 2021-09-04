CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose Sharks associate coach Rocky Thompson stepping down after being unable to receive COVID-19 vaccine

San Jose Sharks associate coach Rocky Thompson is stepping down from his role due to a medical exemption that prevents him from receiving a vaccination for COVID-19, the team announced Friday. “Under the new League protocols, I am not permitted to fulfill my duties on the Sharks coaching staff at...

Comments / 0

Community Policy