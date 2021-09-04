Forget Coffee — This Flower-Infused Tea Is How You Should Start Your Day
If you follow health and wellness trends at all, you might have noticed a recent spike in the number of practitioners touting the mental and physical benefits of flower-infused foods, beverages, and dietary supplements. “Our interest in our health has increased our curiosity to explore different types of food-like substances,” Samira Jones, PhD, MPH, RD, a registered dietitian and the owner of Sunshine Nutrition 4 Health Enterprises, tells TZR of this phenomenon. Unlike many other buzzy wellness trends (here’s looking at you collagen), however, science supports the basic claim that consuming certain edible flowers can actually lead to tangible results.www.thezoereport.com
