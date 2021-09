What if it was as easy to add authorization logic to your app as it was to add user authentication?. On this episode we chat with Sam Scott, co-founder and CTO of Oso, which is trying to make security simpler for developers. Pull it from your favorite package manager, add it to your application, and start enforcing authorization over API requests, data fetches, and UI components. The team hopes that they can create a foundational technology – a policy engine and language – that sets them up to solve a much broader array of problems for developers in the future.