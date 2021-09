Thomas Sumter's newest quarterback made quite the impression in his first start. Jamari Harris, who transferred to TSA after starting his high school career at Lugoff-Elgin, showed of a big arm and electric running ability in the Generals' 49-7 win over The King's Academy on Friday. His performance was enough to earn the season's first Hines Furniture Athlete of the Week award. This is the second school year Hines is sponsoring this reader-vote series, which will culminate in a bracket to determine the athlete of the year.