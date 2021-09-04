CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pathfinder: WotR Conundrum Unsolved puzzle solution and it's not bugged

By Adnan Kljajic
altchar.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConundrum Unsolved is a puzzle that stretches several chapters, which is the leading reason why Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous players might think it's bugged. The first reason why you might think it's bugged could be the missing "loot" from the prompts on the floor. You don't actually loot anything there, you are supposed to put the corresponding slabs in their proper slots. The first batch of slabs is found in Kenabres before you even leave the city, in the location called Topaz Solutions. This location will be drawn on your map after you talk with Anevia in Defender's Heart and ask her about suspicious locations.

www.altchar.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pathfinder#Conundrum#Solution#Unsolved#Wotr#Topaz Solutions#Defender S Heart
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How Death’s Door works in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

Before you embark on your adventure in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, there are several settings you’ll have to pick for your difficulty level. You can make things more difficult, or make them easier, based on how you want to play the game. A setting you might want to play with before starting the game is called Death’s Door. This guide details how does Death’s Door works in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.
Video GamesComicBook

Pathfinder's Secrets of Magic Provides a Grimoire Full of Magical Options to Players

Pathfinder's new expansion Secrets of Magic provides an almost overwhelming amount of magical options for players as well as two complex new classes to explore. The new rulebook is perhaps the most technical in nature since Paizo relaunched its signature fantasy roleplaying game back in 2019. While Secrets of Magic does provide a bit of lore at its outset, the bulk of the 256-page book is dedicated to detailed rules and explanations about magic spells, magic items, and new magical character options. To be clear, this is a true expansion of Pathfinder Second Edition that should be well-received by the game's dedicated playerbase.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Update 1.0.1c Bug Fixes and Removed Features

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous recently received an update that fixed bugs on Windows OS. The Mac update will follow soon but no confirmed release date so far. The developers have fixed an issue in chapter five's Greybor’s quest where a battle related to it would not start. Additionally, the ability called Detect Ability was removed because the feature did absolutely nothing.
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

Genshin Impact: Watatsumi Island Rotating Cube Puzzle Solutions

Genshin Impact: Watatsumi Island Rotating Cube Puzzle Solutions. AsGenshin ImpactPlayers will find a Rotating Cube puzzle on Watatsumi island as they explore this newly added island. There are a total of ten Rotating Cube Puzzles. Genshin ImpactThere is many puzzles that can be found on Watatsumi Island. The rewards for solving them vary.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Gray Garrison Statue Puzzle Guide

This Gray Garrison Statue Puzzle guide will give you the order in which you need to activate the statues to complete the Gray Garrison Statue puzzle in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Gray Garrison Statue Puzzle. Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous is loaded with puzzles...
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Apex Legends Pathfinder bug doubles the length of your ziplines

You all remember that wild Pathfinder zipline bug from the early days of Apex Legends, right? You know, the one where you could traverse pretty much half the map with one usage of Path’s ultimate ability? Well, an Apex Legends player has found a new glitch that can give you much longer ziplines once again.
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Nenio’s Questions Answers

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is full of role-playing adventure, flexible characters, amazing story and much more. At some points in the game, one really needs their brain to get through. One of these moments is when Nenio asks you a couple of lore-based questions. In this guide, we’ll let you know the answers to all of Nenio’s questions in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Valorant Episode 3 Act 2 brings Fracture map and more

Fracture, the latest map in Valorant , is now live as it made its debut with E3A2. Just like every map release, it will have different dates of airing in various queues:. September 8, 2021, also known as the day of release, will see the Fracture-only queue for those who want to try the map out while Unrated and Competitive queues will get it on September 21.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Surviving Mars goes both Below and Beyond with the new expansion

Back to the Bases - Below and Beyond equips the players with the tools needed to venture down into Mars' caves and lava tubes. You can use the structures you already know and love or give the new underground-specific buildings a whirl but always be mindful of the potential cave-ins that threaten to ruin all your hard work.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

We Happy Few devs are working on a third-person narrative driven game

One of the Xbox Game Studios that are yet to officially announce their next title is Compulsion Games, the creators of We Happy Few, an interesting first-person action game that sadly was not received well critically. However, with their next game, Compulsion Studios certainly have a lot to prove and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy