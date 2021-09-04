Pathfinder: WotR Conundrum Unsolved puzzle solution and it's not bugged

Conundrum Unsolved is a puzzle that stretches several chapters, which is the leading reason why Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous players might think it's bugged. The first reason why you might think it's bugged could be the missing "loot" from the prompts on the floor. You don't actually loot anything there, you are supposed to put the corresponding slabs in their proper slots. The first batch of slabs is found in Kenabres before you even leave the city, in the location called Topaz Solutions. This location will be drawn on your map after you talk with Anevia in Defender's Heart and ask her about suspicious locations.