The Green Bay Packers, who had the league’s best offense last season, should get off to a hot start. Mainly because the weather in Jacksonville is gonna be a scorcher. In what already promised to be an intriguing game for two NFC titans, the Week 1 matchup between the Packers and the New Orleans Saints is being relocated. As a result of the effects of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans and the surrounding area, the NFL will move the game to a neutral location: TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The choice of location puts an interesting stamp on a game already containing a myriad of storylines.