Pops/Son Pick ‘Em Challenge
On Saturday’s early segment, managing editor, Landon Young, does this week’s Southeastern Conference pick ‘em challenge with his father, Gerald Young. My father is the reason I am so crazy about Mississippi State sports. He brought me home from the hospital when I was born in a No. 1 Mississippi State jersey. Growing up, we woke up early every Saturday and watched ESPN College GameDay together while drinking some fresh coffee. As you can see in our cover picture, he influenced me enough to wear a maroon suit on my wedding day.www.forwhomthecowbelltolls.com
