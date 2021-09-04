Pops/Son Pick ‘Em Challenge

Miami comes into this matchup with a chance to redeem a 2020 season that ended with a pair of heartbreaking losses to The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Oklahoma State. Expect head coach Manny Diaz to open up the playbook early, taking advantage of new transfer receiver Charleston Rambos’ game-breaking speed. For the Crimson Tide, it has been an offseason of change as they return just two starters on offense. Sophomore quarterback Bryce Young will be working with the next generation of Alabama receivers headlined by an electric John Metchie III as he looks to start his era in Tuscaloosa with an important out-of-conference win. This game will start off fast, but Alabama should pull away safely in the third quarter as Miami struggles to keep pace with what looks to be another dangerous Nick Saban offense.