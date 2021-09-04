CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenwood County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Greenwood by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 14:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 15:27:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Greenwood The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Flood Warning for Allen County in southeastern Kansas Northeastern Greenwood County in southeastern Kansas Woodson County in southeastern Kansas * Until 100 PM CDT Saturday. * At 400 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall moving over saturated ground soils from earlier heavy rainfall. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Iola, Eureka, Humboldt, Yates Center, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Toronto, Hamilton, Neosho Falls, Virgil, Mildred, Bassett, Batesville, Piqua, Toronto Lake, Iola Airport, Eureka Airport, Eureka City Lake and Thrall.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Hamilton, KS
City
Piqua, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Yates Center, KS
City
Neosho Falls, KS
City
Humboldt, KS
County
Greenwood County, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eureka City#Extreme Weather#Doppler#Iola#Virgil Mildred
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NBC News

Biden to start full day of 9/11 memorial events at Ground Zero

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden planned to visit all three sites of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on Saturday as the nation marked the 20th anniversary of that day. "To the families of the 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the thousands more who were injured, America will commemorate you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video released Friday.
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Raducanu completes fairytale in New York by winning U.S. Open

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's Emma Raducanu completed a Grand Slam fairytale on Saturday by beating Canadian Leylah Fernandez 6-4 6-3 in the battle of the teens to be crowned U.S. Open champion. The 18-year-old became the first ever qualifier to win a Grand Slam title and the...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

Vaccine mandates test Biden ties with labor

President Biden ’s strong ties to labor unions could be put to the test by his administration's embrace of vaccine mandates. Biden on Thursday unveiled a much more heavy-handed approach to combating COVID-19 compared to what the administration has favored in the past. In a speech, he scolded vaccine-hesitant and...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
TennisPosted by
CNN

Novak Djokovic is one win away from a calendar grand slam and 21st major title

(CNN) — Novak Djokovic is one win away from a record-breaking 21st major title and the first calendar grand slam in men's singles since 1969. He needed the full five sets to do it, but the world No. 1 from Serbia defeated No. 4 Alexander Zverev of Germany 4-6, 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the US Open semifinal at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy