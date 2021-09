The return of game-week content scheduling here at OFD means the return of the weekly Three Things column, but the lack of a game for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish puts me in something of a pickle. So for this week only we’re going with three things to watch going into Notre Dame’s opener against the Florida State Seminoles. I expect the Irish to win in a competitive, but not nail-biting game in Tallahassee, but I also know this game could turn several different ways. These are the three areas where I expect those turns to happen.