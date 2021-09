Letters in this week's News-Times include thoughts on Afghanistan and COVID-19 vaccine mandates.A Vietnam veteran's thoughts on the lessons of Afghanistan The news and commentaries of the unfolding events in Afghanistan, and catastrophic deaths of 13 military personnel saddened and unsettled us all, angering some. As we endured the longest war in U.S. history (2001-2021), we have this need to blame (others): Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and especially Joe Biden (now), the military, the diplomatic corps, and the intelligence community. Yet, I maintain a broader view of accountability is in order. Let history be our guide....