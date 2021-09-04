CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODOT announces two Lorain County road projects beginning Sept. 7

By Editorial Staff
Morning Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ohio Department of Transportation has announced that two road projects will begin the day after Labor Day. In a news release from the state transportation department, officials said state Route 113 and Baumhart Road intersection will close Sept. 7 for an intersection improvement project that will convert the current signalized intersection to a single-lane roundabout.

