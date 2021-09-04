ODOT announces two Lorain County road projects beginning Sept. 7

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Deschutes County road construction update for the week of Sept. 12-18. Rickard Road: Groff Rd to US-20 Improvement (Bend Area) – Pavement marking, fencing and shoulder work will be occurring. Work will include pavement striping between Gosney Road and US-20, installation of fencing and sign footings, and placement of shoulder aggregate between Gosney Road and the end of existing pavement east of Bozeman Trail. Rickard Road remains closed from the end of existing pavement east of Bozeman Trail to US-20 until Saturday, September 18th. A designated detour route is in place via Gosney Road for access to and from US-20. Residents living on Rickard Road within the closure will have access during construction. Road users within the vicinity of Gosney Road and Bozeman Trail can expect single lane closures facilitated by flaggers and a pilot car on Rickard Road and delays of up to 20 minutes during work hours.