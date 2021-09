MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has issued a final warning to Brendan Schaub and his associates, again insisting that they leave his name out of their mouths. In last week’s installment of The MMA Hour, Ariel Helwani spoke at length about the gripes he has with Joe Rogan and former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub. Helwani accused Rogan and Schaub of spreading misinformation about his temporary UFC ban in 2016 and then singled Schaub out for claims made that Helwani was a nightmare to work with at ESPN.