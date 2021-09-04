These Antimicrobial Towels Might Just Be What Your Skin Care Routine Is Missing

The sands of time age our skin so gradually that it’s often hard to notice the effect. But as we age, it’s not uncommon to look at ourselves in the mirror and, every so often, notice something slightly off. It’s not entirely obvious to passersby, like tired puffy eyes or inflamed skin. No, instead it’s subtler, yet discernible to you and close friends: Dullness, let’s call it. This drab condition is often accompanied by looser skin or discoloration (whether they’re merely dark spots or more drastic hyperpigmentation). It can also manifest as a combination of dryness, thanks to excessive exposure to...