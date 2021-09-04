These Antimicrobial Towels Might Just Be What Your Skin Care Routine Is Missing
All too often, skin care routines are focused mainly around aesthetic goals: fighting acne, smoothing dry patches, and keeping fine lines at bay to name a few. While there's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting your skin to look a certain way, it's easy to prioritize appearance over health. Sometimes, it's beneficial to take a step back and ensure that your skin care regimen not only includes the right products for you, but that you're taking precautions in the name of sanitation. One easy way to up your hygiene game? Antimicrobial towels.
