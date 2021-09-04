CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

These Antimicrobial Towels Might Just Be What Your Skin Care Routine Is Missing

thezoereport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll too often, skin care routines are focused mainly around aesthetic goals: fighting acne, smoothing dry patches, and keeping fine lines at bay to name a few. While there’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting your skin to look a certain way, it’s easy to prioritize appearance over health. Sometimes, it’s beneficial to take a step back and ensure that your skin care regimen not only includes the right products for you, but that you’re taking precautions in the name of sanitation. One easy way to up your hygiene game? Antimicrobial towels.

www.thezoereport.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dry Skin#Antimicrobial#Towels#Direct Supply#Tzr#Turkish#Silvon Luxury#Supima
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
NutritionPosted by
Ladders

Why you should consider eating a banana before bed

Bananas may be the most surprising food that actually contributes to high-quality sleep. Though potassium is a great source of protein, excellent for regulating the heartbeat and for helping muscle and nerve function, it also makes sleep quality better. “If potassium channels are defective or absent, so are slow waves – oscillations across the brain that indicate deep sleep,” Beth Greenwood for Live Strong reports.
Healthdailyhealthpost.com

Make This Powerful Anti-Inflammatory Drink To Detox Your Body

The human body is bombarded with toxins every single day. It is in the air at work and the yard at home. When your body is overwhelmed with these everyday toxins, it can lead to numerous negative heath conditions including cancer. The best course of action to take to protect your health is to help your body heal by reducing inflammation and detoxifying.
Hair Caresanjuanjournal.com

Best Hair Vitamins – Top Supplements for Natural Hair Growth

Hair supplements are great for anyone who wants to improve their hair quality and look staggering and leave an unforgettable impression. Many people have been hesitant about purchasing these products because they’re not sure what they do or how they work. We’ve put together a list of the top 5...
Skin CarePosted by
Robb Report

The 6 Best Vitamin C Serums for Bright, Youthful Skin

The sands of time age our skin so gradually that it’s often hard to notice the effect. But as we age, it’s not uncommon to look at ourselves in the mirror and, every so often, notice something slightly off. It’s not entirely obvious to passersby, like tired puffy eyes or inflamed skin. No, instead it’s subtler, yet discernible to you and close friends: Dullness, let’s call it. This drab condition is often accompanied by looser skin or discoloration (whether they’re merely dark spots or more drastic hyperpigmentation). It can also manifest as a combination of dryness, thanks to excessive exposure to...
Skin CareHelloGiggles

The 8 Best Retinol Products to Keep Your Skin Clear and Smooth

Finding the best beauty products has never been easier thanks to Pia's Picks, our weekly curated list. As the Senior Beauty Editor at HelloGiggles, I test and examine the latest skincare, makeup, hair, and nail products so I can confidently recommend the best ones to you. If you've ever thought...
Posted by
The Savvy Reeder

Stye in Your Eye? Get Rid of it Fast

(Header By The Savvy Reeder and Scopio Images) It's happened to most of us. You wake up one morning and as you rub the sleep from your eyes, you feel a bump. A soreness develops right on the lash line or eyelid of one of your eyes. Upon looking in the mirror you realize that you developed a stye.
Hair CareRolling Stone

Sick of Dandruff? Try These Shampoos

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you suffer from dandruff, you know that it’s not just the appearance of the fallen flakes that...
Skin Carethezoereport.com

The 20 Drugstore Face Mists That’ll Keep Your Skin Dewy — And Your Wallet Happy

You might not hear about face mists as often as, say, a serum or moisturizer — but, that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a spot in your skin care routine. In fact, these sprays work wonders when it comes to keeping your complexion hydrated and dewy throughout the day. But, like any product on the market, mists can take a toll on your wallet. With that being said, if you’re on the hunt for an affordable option, the best drugstore face mists come to the rescue for both your skin and bank account.
Skin CareMindBodyGreen

Dandruff vs. Dry Scalp: Which Flakes Are You Dealing With + How To Treat Each

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Do I have dandruff or dryness? It's a common question, as the two have overlapping symptoms (like flakes and itchiness), but it's also an important one—since you don't treat the two conditions in identical ways.
Skin CareHelloGiggles

This is Why Sugar Scrubs Are the Best Exfoliators for Sensitive Skin

Exfoliation is one of the most important steps in your skincare routine. Exfoliating helps slough away the dead surface skin cells that cause dullness and clogged pores, and it helps unveil a bright and glowing complexion. Removing this dead layer of skin also helps your skin absorb your favorite skincare products better.
Skin CarePosted by
whowhatwear

Here's How I Upgraded My Skincare Routine Once I Turned 30

I like to think I've always taken care of my skin, but I really started to ramp up my routine when I turned 30 two years ago. Sure, I was thinking about warding off any fine lines and wrinkles, but honestly, I just wanted to keep my skin as healthy as possible since I know that it goes through changes as you get older. I was pretty much revamping every single thing in my life at that time, from my career to relationships to my wellness routine, so skincare was another box to check off.
Skin CareAsbury Park Press

You can reverse sun damage on your skin—a dermatologist explains

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. After a long summer spent at the beach, out by the pool or frolicking from place to place, you may see your tan lines and freckles as evidence of a good time. As long as you applied (and reapplied) sunscreen throughout those days, you may not think much about the impact the sun’s rays had on your skin. Over the years, though, even minor sun damage—which is what those freckles and tan really are—can leave a long-lasting mark in the forms of blotchy discoloration, fine lines, and wrinkles.
Skin CareTree Hugger

8 Ways to Use Lavender Essential Oil for Skin

One of the most popular essential oils in skincare comes from the lavender plant. The floral-scented oil not only adds a distinct fragrance to lotions and bath salts, but it boasts a number of beneficial ingredients that can simplify your beauty routine while helping your skin look its best. Using...

Comments / 0

Community Policy